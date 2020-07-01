ROSWELL, N.M. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing three-year-old Hispanic male, Osiel Ernesto Rico.

Osiel was last seen on Sunday, January 5 at 602 East Forest in Roswell, NM. His mother, Isela Mauricio-Sanchez, 27, was found dead at the 600 block of East Forest St in southeast Roswell.

Osiel is 2"6', weighing approximately 40lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Officials say they believe Osiel is in the company of his father Jorge Rico- Ruvira, a 32-year-old male.

Jorge is 5"8', 150 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He is driving a 2003 GMC Yukon, NM turquoise centennial license plate MNF231 and may have fled to Mexico.

Roswell PD

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jorge Ernesto Rico-Ruvira.

Rico-Ruvira has been charged with first degree murder out of Roswell. A federal arrest warrant was issued on January 10 and he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution or giving testimony.

Authorities say Rico-Ruvira should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico AMBER ALERT ADVISORY is asked to call 1-800-457-3463.