AMBER Alert issued for 17-year-old Bay City girl

BAY CITY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl missing from Bay City.

The Bay City ISD Police Department is looking for 17-year-old Alicity Erevia. She is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said Alicity was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with white stripes and blue jeans.

Police are also searching for Sharrieff Sharrieff whom police describe as a 22-year-old Black male, 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. They said Sharrieff is wanted in connection with Alicity’s abduction.

Officials said the suspect is driving a black 2017 Dodge Ram with Texas license plate PTD4629. They said he was last heard from in the 400 block of 7th Street in Bay City.