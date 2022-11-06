x
Crime

AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old San Antonio girl abducted by suspect in a U-Haul truck

Authorities suspect Joanna Luna was taken by Richard "Xavier" Rodriguez, 17. The truck has an Arizona license plate: AE4438. She was last seen on August 20.
Credit: Texas DPS

SAN ANTONIO — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old San Antonio girl who authorities say was abducted in a U-Haul truck.

Authorities suspect that Joanna Luna was taken by Richard "Xavier" Rodriguez, 17. The truck has an Arizona license plate: AE4438. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Luna was last seen on August 20, 2022 at 2:51 a.m. on the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive on the northwest side.

Luna was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pink and purple slides. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

