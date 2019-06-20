AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help with a Macy's burglary case.

On April 13, 2019, someone got into the Macy's store at Lakeline Mall before closing and remained hidden in the store. According to APD, the suspect came out from hiding after the store closed and stole a large amount of jewelry before leaving the store.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 15 to 18 years old, with black-colored bushy hair and an average build.

Suspect pictured in Macy's burglary at Lakeline Mall.

APD

Anyone with information is asked to call 512-974-6941. Individuals can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

