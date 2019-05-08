AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police were reportedly led on a high-speed chase by an alleged robber early Friday morning that ended in a crash near Interstate 35.

James Redmond III, 25, was linked to an aggravated robbery in the early morning hours on Aug. 2 before leading police on the chase.

Police said a black man with dreads was seen walking with a handgun on Brazos Street, matching the description of a suspect in the robbery.

HALO cameras captured Redmond getting into a blue Chevrolet Malibu and drive away. Police officers followed Redmond on north I-35 frontage road when a state trooper pulled him over on the upper deck of I-35. When the trooper tried to approach him, Redmond sped away at a high rate of speed, according to the affidavit.

RELATED:

Austin PD increases weekend downtown staffing after string of shootings

Police arrest one suspect from Downtown Austin shooting that injured 2

Redmond reached speeds of more than 100 mph and lost control while moving between lanes of traffic, police said. His car spun out of control driving east towards the frontage road near the Austin Vet Hospital before he crashed into a brick building, according to the affidavit.

Police searched Redmond's belongings and reportedly found a loaded .380 Hipoint pistol and a tin canister with 1.38 grams of cocaine.

Police have charged Redmond with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Redmond was transported to Travis County Jail and has a combined bond of $120,000. According to online records, Redmon is in police custody as of Monday afternoon.

RELATED VIDEO: East Austin high-speed chase caught on camera

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

11 shot in 12 hours: Bloody Sunday night in multiple shootings across Houston

El Paso shooter was anti-social loner, former classmate says

Police identify victim of fatal shooting in Cedar Park