AUSTIN, Texas — The man accused of ransacking Kendra Scott's flagship store is also accused of stealing a laptop from a Home Slice restaurant, court documents show.

Forty-four-year-old Raymond Hernandez was allegedly seen on video breaking into Kendra Scott's South Congress Avenue store on April 2 before he was identified and arrested on April 15.

VIDEO: Kendra Scott flagship store robbed

Weeks before he allegedly took a hammer to Kendra Scott's store, the manager of the Home Slice located at 501 East 53rd St. called the Austin Police Department to report a burglary. The manager said he walked into the Home Slice on March 12 and noticed his laptop was missing.

According to police, surveillance video showed a man drive up to the restaurant in a Tesla, look through the windows of the business and get into the restaurant. The man was seen taking the laptop in the video, police said.

RELATED: Kendra Scott store burglar arrested

RELATED: Give a book, get a discount at Kendra Scott stores today

While police officers investigated the Kendra Scott burglary, they were able to identify Hernandez as the person who swiped the laptop at Home Slice.

"Additionally, the Tesla that Hernandez was seen driving in this burglary was a stolen vehicle from a few days prior," the affidavit for his arrest said. "Hernandez abandoned it at a local illegal gambling room which he is known to frequent (several of them)."

When police officers talked to Hernandez after he was booked for the Kendra Scott burglary, he allegedly did not deny burglarizing Home Slice, APD said.

According to online records, Hernandez faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of burglary of a building. His total bond is set at $80,000.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin elementary teacher was under investigation when he died, police say

Convicted ringleader in James Byrd Jr. slaying to be executed Wednesday

Flooding leaves vehicles underwater at Dallas Love Field parking garage