Alex Murdaugh's attorney confirmed the shooting to WLTX on Saturday but said he was 'conscious, alert and talking.'

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — A prominent attorney whose wife and son were killed in June at their home has been shot, his attorney tells WLTX.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed that agents have been requested by the sheriff of Hampton County in regard to a shooting but didn’t provide additional details.

However, attorney Jim Griffin reports that his client Alex Murdaugh, was the victim. Griffin said that Murdaugh was airlifted to Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston where he is reportedly “alert and talking.”

Also citing Griffin, the Associated Press reports that the shooting happened when Murdaugh was heading to Charleston when his car had stopped on Salkehatchie Road in Hampton County.

SLED is currently still investigating the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and her son Paul. According to the Associated Press, Murdaugh found his wife and son shot several times outside a home on the family’s Colleton County land after checking on his seriously ill father.

AP also reports that Paul's death came as he was awaiting trial for boating under the influence and causing a 2019 crash that killed a 19-year-old woman. He had pleaded not guilty.

After the deaths of Paul and Maggie, state agents reopened an investigation into a hit-and-run death in 2015 in which the victim's mother allegedly believed Paul may have been involved.