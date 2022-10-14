Alex Jones returns to Austin court in fight over $49.3M compensation for Sandy Hook parents

Jones and his lawyers will ask judge to cut compensation limits to $750,000.

AUSTIN, Texas — Alex Jones, the founder of InfoWars, will be back in court after a decision was made by a Connecticut jury for the harm caused when he portrayed the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as a hoax.

According to KVUE's newspaper partner the Austin American-Stateman, Jones will be back in court in Austin to talk about compensation for another family of a Sandy Hook victim.

The parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis were already awarded $49.3 million back in early August, according to the article.

Jones and Jesse's parents, Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, will be back in court on Thursday. During this hearing, lawyers for the parents will be asking the judge to approve the award because of the harm caused by Jones.

However, the article went on to say that Jones and his team of lawyers will negotiate with the judge by using the Texas law regarding punitive damages which has a compensation limit of $750,000.

But Heslin and Lewis's lawyer argues that the parents have suffered mental injury and have not truly healed because of the damages from Jones and his Austin-based InfoWars media system, the article stated.

This trial isn't the only one Jones will be facing in Austin. Jones has two more trials -- the parents of 6-year-old Noah Pozner and a case where InfoWars mistakenly identified a suspect in the Parkland high school shooting from 2018.

There are no dates set for either trial because Free Speech Systems is going through bankruptcy, which has put an automatic stay in place.

Read the Statesman's full report here.

