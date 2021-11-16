Live Updates: State rests its case on Day 8 of testimony in trial of 3 men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — **WARNING: Videos contained in this article may be disturbing to some.

The eighth day of testimony in the trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Tuesday in Brunswick.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

4:27 p.m. State rests its case with conclusion of Dial's testimony.

After 8 days of testimony, the state rests its case with Special Agent Richard Dial with the GBI, lead investigator @FCN2go — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) November 16, 2021

3:40 p.m. The jury is shown the video fo Arbery's death again. Marcus Arbery Sr. leaves the room.

3:29 p.m. Court is watching drone video of defendants' path in Satilla Shores. Dial is narrating what we see in video.

2:11 p.m. State calls Special Agent Richard Dial with the GBI,the lead investigator in the case. Dial says GCPD never searched Bryan's truck, patted him down, searched him before letting him go home day of shooting. He later went to the police department.

Dial determined probable cause for McMichael's based on reviewing body camera video, video of shooting, other evidence in May of 2020.

1:48 p.m. State's next witness is Jessica Hamilton, a crime scene specialist with GBI. Hamilton explains pictures she took of Travis McMichael's truck and William Roddie Bryan's truck at her office in Kingsland. Helped search McMichael and Bryan homes

1:16 p.m.: Sheffield also hopes to find out by end of day from judge if they can move closing arguments to after Thanksgiving so jurors won't forget information over the holiday.

NEW TIMELINE in trial in death of #AhmaudArbery:

-Judge said this morning expects state to continue another day/day 1/2, but defense attorney Sheffield says he thinks they'll rest today w/ 1-2 witnesses left

-Defense has 10-15 witnesses @FCN2go — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) November 16, 2021

1:12 p.m: State's next witness: Agent David Bryan Smith, Assistant Special Agent in Charge with GBI. Smith did digital tracking of Satilla Shores.

1:04 p.m.: Dr. Donoghue: Arbery "was essentially dead before he hit the ground”.

1 p.m.: Doctor says adrenaline response for Arbery could've been fear/anger. Rubin asks what he could've been afraid of: "Well, there was a man with a shotgun and men chasing him in a pickup," doctor responds

1 p.m.: Court resumes.

12 p.m.: Recess for lunch.

11:52 a.m.: Rubin points out in Donoghue's report he wrote Arbery “died of multiple shotgun wounds sustained during a struggle for a shotgun." Rubin also points out report says Arbery "could still swing punches" and hit Travis McMicahel with one hand on the shotgun

11:48 a.m.: Rubin shows the doctor picture of gunshot wound on Arbery's wrist, asks to describe it. Doctor says he thinks picture speaks for itsel

11:47 a.m.: Cross-examination by defense attorney Rubin: Rubin points out large difference in Donoghue's original estimation Arbery was 2-3 feet from gun when he was shot. After seeing video of shooting, Donoghue changed his estimation to 2-3 *inches*, "close range".

11:13 a.m.: Discussing plant material that managed to get inside the shotgun wound, at first they thought it was black plastic fiber. Believes it somehow got into the barrel of the shotgun, maybe during struggle. Discussing adrenaline response/fight or flight as soon as Arbery was threatened

Objection from Shefield, beyond doc’s expertise. Sustained

Shotgun pellets didn’t pierce Arbery’s heart. Right ribs were all broken, which makes it painful to breathe. Also, you start bleeding into the chest cavity

Shotgun wound to chest alone means nothing could have been done on scene to save Abery’s life. Could have tried to bandage up the front, but wouldn’t be possible to do anything about exit wounds on back

“Couldn’t do anything about the bleeding as long as the heart was beating.”

10:55 a.m.: Photos of Arbery’s clothes are shown soaked in blood, red with black splotches from shotgun. Photos of pellets, x-ray showing fractures.

One juror leaning all the way forward with head resting on chin. Full attention from everyone else. Some nodding.

10:32 a.m.: Donoghue shows photos of Ahmaud's gunshot wounds, says looking only at the armpit gunshot wound, he doesn't think EMS could've saved Arbery's life.

10:22 a.m.: Dr. Donoghue performed Arbery's autopsy. Donoghue walking court through extremely graphic pictures of Arbery as he arrived at the ME office.

10:10 a.m.: After an hour since court began, state calls first witness of day, Dr. Edmond R. Donoghue, medical examiner.

10:04 a.m.: Judge said will get ruling ASAP on Gough's motion

10 a.m.: NEW: Gough filed motion this morning to "prohibit any further conduct that may intimidate or influence jurors" that could interfere with fair trial. Gough brings up documenting people in gallery, also says he "desperately needs" a bathroom break (reoccurring trend of his).

9:35 a.m.: Defense: plans to show high volume of suspicious persons calls that was talked about on neighborhood's FB page. Said state has known about cases. "Establishes that this neighborhood is experiencing a high volume of crime” that’s then talked about online

9:30 a.m.: Prosecutor: says she was handed pile of 68 police reports certified Nov. 11 this morning. Said defense has made discovery violation by withholding these reports until now. "State has been blindsided." Wants it excluded.

It’s called a prayer tree. Glynn County clergy members are here ready to pray with anyone. #AhmaudArbery @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/RsYhp2rt4L — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) November 16, 2021

9:29 a.m.: Ahmaud Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones walking into the courthouse for another day of witness testimony from the state.

9:27 a.m.: Jury has yet to be brought in. Both defense and prosecution are discussing potential evidence.

9 a.m.: Court begins, medical examiner expected to take the stand.

8:30 a.m.: Live commentary with Keitha Nelson and Renata Digrigorio.

8 a.m.: Black pastors in Brunswick make statements following the statements of Attorney Kevin Gough last week. A representative of Black pastors, John Perry, gave a statement.

“Dumbfounded and shocked at the statements he was willing to make,” Perry said. “We consider the statement to be an attack against the faith community... justice will flow.”