Police looking for suspects involved in East Austin aggravated robbery, kidnapping

Police say the pair of suspects forced the victim into a car before making her withdraw a large sum of money from her bank and buy expensive items.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in an aggravated robbery and kidnapping in East Austin earlier this month.

Police said the incident occurred on July 19 at approximately 11:45 a.m. An older woman told officers that she was walking around her neighborhood in the 2300 block of Francisco Street when a man and a woman approached her. The victim said the woman told her she had a gun.

Both suspects then forced the victim inside a 2019 Ford Escape and demanded a large amount of money. According to police, as the victim tried to get out of the vehicle, the male suspect pointed a gun at her and ordered her to stay in the car.

Police say the suspects drove the woman to her bank and forced her to withdraw a large sum of money. After the withdrawal, the suspects used the victim's bank card at an ATM before driving the victim to a business, where the female suspect forced the victim to use her credit cards to buy expensive items while the male suspect waited outside in the vehicle.

The suspects then drove to another location where they dropped the victim off in the middle of the street before fleeing the area.

The male suspect is described as being in his early 20s with black hair cut in a fade style. He is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a blue and white plaid shirt, black shoes with white soles and a blue surgical mask.

The female suspect is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium build. She has medium-length brown hair and was wearing camouflage pants, a gray shirt, black shoes, a blue surgical mask and a black fisherman-style hat.

The suspects' vehicle is described as a blue 2019 Ford Escape with an unknown license plate:

Anyone with any information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers app to submit information.

