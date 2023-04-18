Four arrested following aggravated robbery in Austin

APD would continue to pursue the Cadillac until the Cadillac crashed into a construction site off of Highway 71 in Bastrop.

AUSTIN, Texas — Four people are in police custody following an aggravated robbery in Austin in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

At 1:30 a.m. on April 18, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call from a woman stating that four men in a red Cadillac had robbed her at gunpoint at a motel. The motel where it occurred is located off of north Interstate 35 and East Runberg Lane.

Once dispatched, APD units found the four men in the Cadillac on the highway and resulted in a chase. APD would continue to pursue the Cadillac until the Cadillac crashed into a construction site off of Highway 71 in Bastrop.

APD stated that the Cadillac was traveling over 100 mph and was traveling up and down Hwy 71 until the chase was over. Police did not detail how long the chase lasted.

After the men were taken out of the vehicle and checked out by Austin-Travis County EMS, police found two guns inside the vehicle. It has not been clarified what type of guns they are.

Following the crash, Hwy 71 was closed to investigate the scene and clear the crash. All lanes are clear for traffic now.