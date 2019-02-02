WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Stormie Devon Callison, 22, has been identified as the woman allegedly murdered by Archie Samuel Rogers, Jr. Friday night.

Rogers is now in custody after being chased by Williamson County deputies Friday night.

Rogers has been charged with first-degree murder. His bond has not been set at this time.

Deputies said Rogers shot and killed Callison at 624 W. Jackson Street in Bartlett, east of Jarrell, on Friday afternoon.

According to Williamson County court documents, detectives discovered Callison's body in the master bedroom with gunshot wounds to her right leg and what appeared to be the right side of her head. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The documents state Rogers told authorities he met Callison on an adult website and they made an arrangement to meet at his home at 624 W. Jackson Street to have sex for $600.

Rogers stated after they had sex, Callison raised the price to $1,000 and said she would call the police if he didn't pay her.

Rogers stated he "freaked out" and pulled out his Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol from his nightstand and shot Callison in the leg. He then said he shot her again and left the house.

It reportedly took more than two dozen Burnet and Williamson County officials to catch Rogers.

Rogers and a truck were identified by deputies at around 10:19 p.m. Friday. With the assistance of a Texas Department of Public Safety Air Unit, the truck was located, but due to weather, the air unit returned to base before locating Rogers.

At approximately 5:05 a.m. an infrared capably WCSO drone located Rogers on foot.

Rogers surrendered to SWAT officers at approximately 5:21 a.m. Saturday in on property in the 7200 block of E FM 243 in Burnet.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.