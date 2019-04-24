AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said there was an arson attempt at the North Austin Muslim Community Center Tuesday.

AFD will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the incident.

They will be providing a link to pictures and video of a person of interest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

