AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is seeking the public's help in finding more information on a man who allegedly set three separate fires inside a Fiesta supermarket.

The AFD said that, on June 30, officials responded to the grocery store at 3909 North Interstate Highway 35 after receiving reports that someone had set multiple fires inside the store. The fire department found three fires had been set intentionally inside.

Austin Fire Department

Officials said the suspect, seen in the photo above, fled the scene before he could be identified. He is described as a white or Hispanic male with a thin build and a beard. He was wearing a dark shirt, a baseball hat, blue jeans and sunglasses.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 512-472-8477, or the AFD Fire/Arson Investigations office can be reached at 512-974-0240. You can also submit tips online here. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

