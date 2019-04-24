AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said there was an arson attempt at the North Austin Muslim Community Center Tuesday.

AFD said on Tuesday morning at approximately 12:38 a.m., an unknown person was captured on security video pouring liquid along a fence at North Austin Muslim Community Center at 11900 North Lamar Boulevard.

AFD responded to a call for an odor investigation at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they smelled gasoline, but couldn't find a definite source for it, so the Austin Police Department was called in.

APD noticed some fence pickets had been knocked down and there were scraps of burned paper in a nearby field.

In the security video, the alleged arsonist then appears to light wadded up paper and use it to attempt to ignite the fence.

The alleged arsonist is described to be a man, approximately six feet tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a Nike sweatshirt with a black hoodie underneath, used to conceal his face. He was also wearing blue jeans and black Nike tennis shoes.

Austin Fire Department

The alleged arsonist's vehicle is a white or light-colored Ford F150 or a similar type of vehicle. The alleged arsonist was on the property for at least 20 minutes according to the time on the security video.

If you have any information regarding this incident, AFD urges you to call Crimestoppers at (512) 472-8477.

A joint investigation by AFD and APD is ongoing. APD has also stepped up their patrols in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

