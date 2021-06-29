One dead after vehicle-pedestrian collision on Ben White Boulevard in Austin

The Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County EMS said to expect multiple lane closures and traffic delays.

AUSTIN, Texas — One adult is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian on East Ben White Blvd., according to the Austin Police Department.

APD, Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to calls reporting a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in 7200 block of East Ben White Blvd. around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Multiple lanes are closed, according to APD. ATCEMS says to expect prolonged lane closures around the incident and is asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality 8326-8348 E Ben White Blvd Wb: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of an adult patient. Expect prolonged #ATXTraffic closures & avoid the area if possible. No further information is available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 29, 2021