Lone survivor of mass murder told police 17-year-old brother shot the family

Xavier Childs, 15, was shot early Sunday, but escaped his home to call police.

INDIANAPOLIS — One boy survived the mass murder inside his home on the northeast side of Indianapolis last weekend.

Extended family tells 13News that 15-year-old Xavier Childs is recovering in the hospital from his injuries. Xavier was shot early Sunday morning, but escaped the house on Adams Street, ran to get help and told police that his 17-year-old brother shot the family.

Raymond and Kezzie Childs, both 42, two of Xavier's siblings - 18-year-old Elijah and 13-year-old Rita - and Elijah's girlfriend, 19-year-old Kiara Hawkins, who was pregnant with their soon-to-be-born son, all died inside the house.

Extended members of the Childs family set up a GoFundMe account with a goal of raising $50,000 to lay the family to rest.

“Our hearts are heavy as we grieve the loss of our loved ones who were murdered on Sunday, January 24, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. We are asking the community for help with raising funds to help put our loved ones to rest. Any support will help us give our loved ones proper burials. We thank you so much for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said Cathy Jones, who organized the fundraiser.

Neighbor Vicki Pinkston left a large stuffed animal monkey on the front porch Tuesday morning, remembering a large family suffering a huge loss.

We're not sure where Xavier or his brother, the 17-year-old alleged shooter, go to school. But their 13-year-old sister, Rita, who was killed, was an IPS student.