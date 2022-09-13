No injuries reported after threat at Heights High School in north Houston

The report was made at the Heights High School.

HOUSTON — Deputies are responding to reports of an active shooter at Heights High School in the Heights.

Deputies were called around 1 p.m. to the school at 413 E.13th St. Precinct 1 deputies said they are clearing the building.

No injuries have been reported, according to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

UPDATE: At this time there are no confirmed injuries.

Parent staging is at 306 E 15th Street. Please avoid the area if your presence is not needed.



Media staging will be at the corner of Cortlandt & 14th Street.



Twitter user @ggqt3 shared video inside a classroom that appeared to show officers entering a classroom and asking students to put their hands in the air.

"This is the new reality for our kids who are just trying to learn and live another day! There was an incident at Heights High School in Houston Texas and SWAT is going classroom to classroom," the tweet said.

This is the new reality for our kids who are just trying to learn and live another day!

Houston Independent School District released the following statement:

"The security of our students and staff is our top priority. Today, a threat was made against Heights High School. As a precautionary measure, Heights High School, Hogg and Hamilton Middle Schools immediately went into lockdown. The Houston Police Department and HISD Police continue to investigate the threat, though no evidence was found to substantiate the threat. Students at Heights High School will be dismissed early and school buses are en route to transport students who normally ride buses."

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area.

