Austin police made 33 DWI arrests during ACL Fest 'no refusal' initiative

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department conducted a "no refusal" initiative around the Austin City Limits Music Festival from Thursday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 4. During that time, the department made 33 DWI arrests.

APD said for those arrests, officers conducted 15 blood search warrants, nine consent breath samples and nine consent blood samples. Of those arrests, the following had enhanced DWI charges:

Consent breath samples over 0.15: 5

Class A misdemeanor DWI with prior conviction: 2

Felony DWI (2 or more prior convictions): 5

Felony DWI child passenger: 1

APD said of the 33 arrests made during the no refusal period, over 80% of them started as 911 calls for service which included 15 crashes.

On Oct. 1, APD launched its longest-ever no refusal initiative. Until September 2022, there will be a no refusal initiative running Thursday through Sunday, with added enforcement periods for holidays and special events.

No refusal means that officers can get a blood search warrant for anyone suspected of driving while intoxicated.

APD said driving under the influence is involved in more than one-third of Austin's deadly crashes.