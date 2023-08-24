Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2 Austin murders committed within days of each other

Abraham Kulor has been convicted in connection with two February shootings, one on Techni Center Drive and one on East Sixth Street.

A man has been convicted for two separate Austin murders, both committed in February.

The Travis County District Attorney's Office said on Aug. 22, 19-year-old Abraham Kulor pleaded guilty to two murder cases. A Travis County judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison for the Feb. 19 murder of 27-year-old Anthony Christopher Brown and 40 years in prison for the Feb. 8 murder of 23-year-old Carlos Daniel Calleja.

Kulor pleaded guilty to the murders after his probation revocation hearing for a previous aggravated robbery case that took place on Sept. 20, 2021. The hearing started on Aug. 21 and on Aug. 22, a Travis County judge found all alleged probation violations to be true, including the violation of possessing and using a deadly weapon.

The DA's Office said the judge adjudicated Kulor, revoked his community supervision and sentenced him to 50 years in prison. The office said Kulor's 40-year and 50-year prison sentences will run concurrently.

“Our office is committed to holding people who commit acts of violence accountable,” Travis County DA José Garza said. “We hope this outcome brings closure and peace to the victims’ families.”

Kulor was arrested for the murders of Brown and Calleja on Feb. 24. Learn more about the events that led up to his arrest and his previous criminal history.