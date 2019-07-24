SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Texas State University Police Department tweeted out information on Wednesday about weapons being found at Sewell Park in San Marcos.

Police said the call about the weapons came in from a concerned citizen earlier in the day on Wednesday.

According to police, the abandoned weapons were found in a bag under a "camo blanket."

In the tweet, police said the weapons were stolen out of Temple, Texas, and the person who abandoned the weapons was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Police said there is no danger to the campus.

