A number of parks and recreational spaces around Austin were vandalized with hate symbols over the weekend

One of the properties vandalized was the former Montopolis Negro School.

AUSTIN, Texas — Symbols of hate were painted around several public spaces in Austin over the weekend, including at the former Montopolis Negro School.

The school was a segregation-era school that closed in 1962 and has served as a historical landmark since. The symbols were found painted on a sign outside the school over the weekend but have since been painted over.

Fred McGhee is the president of the Community Development Corporation in Montopolis. He wrote a book about the school and said the building has a great deal of history.

"This is an artifact of segregated Texas education, and it’s the only one left in Travis County. This has always been a segregated black school," McGhee said.

The school's history dates back more than eight decades.



"This idea that someone can come up here and can paint something like that on some signage is pretty disturbing,” McGhee said.

McGhee said the corporation has been working to preserve the school.



"We said from the beginning, to preserve and protect this site, restore it to its glory, if you can, make it community center and make it a museum," McGhee said, referencing the group's appeals to the city.

McGhee said crews covered up the hateful symbols within 24 hours, and that he was grateful for the effort.

The Austin's Parks and Recreation Department said its graffiti abatement team is now working with the Austin Police Department to find the culprits.

