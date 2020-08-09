8 cars burglarized overnight in 30 minutes, Williamson County officials say

The burglaries occurred in the Anderson Mill West and Shenandoah Drive area.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a string of burglaries happened overnight within a 30-minute timespan.

Officials said they responded to eight car burglaries that occurred between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on Tuesday in the Anderson Mill West and Shenandoah Drive area.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male. He was wearing a white hoodie, a surgical mask and black gloves.

If you have any more information, call the sheriff's office at 512-864-8282.

WCSO responded to 8 car burglaries that occurred between 2:30am & 3:00am on Sept. 8 in the Anderson Mill West/ Shenandoah Dr. area. Suspect is a white or Hispanic male wearing a white hoodie, surgical mask, and black gloves. If you live in the area and have info, call 5128648282. pic.twitter.com/URjQOBChFg — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) September 8, 2020