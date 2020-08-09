8 cars burglarized overnight in 30 minutes, Williamson County officials say

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a string of burglaries happened overnight within a 30-minute timespan.
Officials said they responded to eight car burglaries that occurred between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on Tuesday in the Anderson Mill West and Shenandoah Drive area.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male. He was wearing a white hoodie, a surgical mask and black gloves.
If you have any more information, call the sheriff's office at 512-864-8282.
