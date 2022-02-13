A deputy found the shot-up vehicle sitting in the intersection of North Foster Road and Binz-Engleman Road. The victims are in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men are hospitalized after being shot Saturday night on the northeast side. A Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy found a car with multiple bullet holes – and two victims inside.

The deputy found the car in the middle of the intersection of North Foster Road and Binz-Engleman Road at 11:52 p.m. Investigators traced the car back to a shooting at the same address the car was registered just a few blocks away on Candlebrite Drive – where more than 70 shots were fired.

The victims are in stable condition at Brooke Army Medical Center. One victim had three gunshot wounds to the torso and another victim had two gunshot wounds, one to the arm and one to the torso.