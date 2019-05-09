TAYLOR, Texas — Seven juveniles are now in custody after the Williamson County Sheriff's Office caught them in a stolen vehicle, officials said.

The sheriff's office reported on Thursday around 1:15 p.m. that a pursuit had ended in North Taylor near the Walmart and that multiple suspects were "on the ground." At the time, locals were asked to stay indoors and report suspicious persons to 911.

RELATED:

San Marcos police assist in two pursuits, including arrest of juveniles in stolen pickup

Three juveniles arrested for crashing stolen truck into coffee shop, police say

By 1:25 p.m., the sheriff's office said seven juveniles were apprehended and that the vehicle they were in was reported stolen.

There is no further danger to the community at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas governor issues 8 executive orders in response to El Paso, Odessa shootings

Matthew McConaughey will be guest picker on ESPN's College Game Day for UT-LSU matchup

Boyfriend charged with invasive recording after gifting camera clock to Austin woman, police say