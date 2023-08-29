Day 1 of 6th Street mass shooting suspect trial wraps up

Day 1 cof testimony wrapped up after several witnesses took the stand.

AUSTIN, Texas — Day 1 has wrapped up in the murder trial of the man accused in the mass shooting on Sixth Street more than two years ago.

De'Ondre White is accused of the 2021 mass shooting that killed 25-year-old Douglas Kantor, who was visiting Austin from New York. Thirteen others were hurt in the shooting.

So far, the court has heard from several witnesses, including police officers, a forensics expert and two gunshot victims. On the first day, the jury watched the body camera footage from after Kantor was shot, as well as some H.A.L.O. camera footage pinpointing Kantor's and White's locations from that night.

Julia Kantor, Douglas Kantor's mother, also took the stand. She teared up during her testimony as the State showed photographs of her son, saying he was excited to visit Austin and had plans to get married and return to New York to be closer to his family.

The State kicked off the trial with opening statements, telling the jury that White was the person who pulled out the gun and shot it into the crowd. Over the next few days, prosecutors say the court will hear from the medical examiner who was involved in the autopsy; will see Douglas Kantor's medical records; and will hear from a digital forensics examiner, which is someone who does analysis of cellphone data, as well as ballistics experts and a DNA forensics scientist.

Prosecutor Jean Sullivan said they will also show video of White and his friends running away from the scene and meeting up with others to regroup at a hotel and eventually go back to Killeen.

"Once he [Kantor] was at the hospital, the doctors tried for hours in surgery to save his life. Unfortunately, they were unable to do so and he passed away June 13. Doug died because of these people that he had never seen or met before in his life that brought guns and used them on Sixth Street that night," Sullivan said.

The defense followed with their opening statement, with defense attorney William Browning saying the evidence will show White had an encounter with people he knew were part of a gang.

"One of them pulled a weapon out of his waistband, and Mr. White felt that he had no choice but to defend himself and his friend," Browning said.

The State also brought in two witnesses who were gunshot victims: Jesse Sepeda and Jessica Ramirez. Ramirez said she is paraplegic, has blood pressure issues, a damaged lung and breathing problems due to her gunshot wound.

Day 2 of the trial kicks off on Wednesday morning.

