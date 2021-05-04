6 family members killed in murder-suicide, Allen police say

Police identified a father, mother, grandmother and three adult children who died.

ALLEN, Texas — Updated at 5:33 p.m. with the identities of the family.

Six people were found dead overnight Monday in Allen, police told WFAA. Officials say all six people were members of the same family.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to a home on the 1500 block of Pine Bluff Drive after a family friend called authorities because they were concerned at least one person in the home was suicidal.

When officers arrived, they found six people dead.

Police identified the people who had died Monday afternoon:

54-year-old Towhidul Islam, father

56-year-old Iren Islam, mother

77-year-old Altafun Nessa, grandmother

19-year-old Farbin Towhid, sister

19-year-old Farhan Towhid, brother

21-year-old Tanvir Towhid, brother

Friends describe the father as a former restaurant manager who recently worked in the cyber security field. The mother was a housewife. The grandmother was visiting from out of the area. An older son was a student at U-T.

The youngest children are 19-year-old twins – the daughter, friends say, recently accepted a scholarship to New York University. Her brother recently dropped out of college.

”One of the victims put out a lengthy letter on his Instagram, and it kind of goes into detail about what he was feeling,” said Sgt. Jon Felty of Allen Police Dept.

A spokesperson told WFAA that investigators believe the two brothers who lived in the home might have had a plan to take their own lives.

Quamrul Ahsan and other members of the Bangladesh Association of North Teas gathered outside the family’s house as Allen Police investigators processed the scene. Members say the six people found inside the house were good friends and active in the community.

”Inside the house, the children were unhappy for some reason, and one thing lead to another,” Ahsan explained.

Police said Monday that their investigation into the incident is ongoing, and there was no threat to the public.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line is also available as a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.