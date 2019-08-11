AUSTIN, Texas — Editors note: The related video was published in August regarding a similar story.

A Travis County judge has sentenced a man to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at a South Austin shopping center in 2018.

Derek Grinstead, 33, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault by a Travis County jury in October 2019. Grinstead was arrested for the crime back in October 2018.

According to the Travis County District Attorney's Office, Grinstead's victim was opening a tanning salon in the Southpark Meadows shopping center when he threatened her with a knife and forced her into a room to sexually assault her. They said once he left, the victim immediately called 911 and officers with the Austin Police Department found and arrested Grinstead nearby.

The DA's office also said DNA evidence collected from the sexual assault forensic exam matched Grinstead's, who was also identified by the victim.

Assistant DA Geoffrey Puryear thanked the judge for Grinstead's punishment.

