DALLAS — Two teens were killed and another two teens were injured in a shooting Sunday night at an apartment complex in old east Dallas.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. near a playground at the corner of Washington and Munger avenues near U.S. 75 and Hall Street. The teens were hanging out at a playground area near the apartments when another group arrived and began shooting at them.

Two of them died and the other two underwent surgery as of early Monday morning. Their conditions are unknown at this time. All of the victims were teenagers, but police have not said their exact ages.



Police are carefully looking over the area of the playground for evidence. They do not have a suspect description at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.