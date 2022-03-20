4 people injured in shooting on Sixth Street

The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting on Sixth Street that happened on Sunday morning. They're asking everyone to avoid the area.
According to police, the shooting occurred at 400 block of E. Sixth Street- the same block where a mass shooting occurred in June last year.
Four people were shot and all four were taken to a local trauma center. All injuries are not expected to be life-threatening at this time.
As of 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police have not located a suspect.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.