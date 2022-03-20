x
Crime

4 people injured in shooting on Sixth Street

As of 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police were still looking for the suspect.
The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting on Sixth Street that happened on Sunday morning. They're asking everyone to avoid the area. 

 According to police, the shooting occurred at 400 block of E. Sixth Street- the same block where a mass shooting occurred in June last year.  

Four people were shot and all four were taken to a local trauma center. All injuries are not expected to be life-threatening at this time.  

As of 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police have not located a suspect.  

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

