4 people injured in shooting on Sixth Street

The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting on Sixth Street that happened on Sunday morning. They're asking everyone to avoid the area.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 400 block of E. Sixth Street- the same block where a mass shooting occurred in June last year.

Shots fired on the 400 block of 6th St. Non-life-threatening injuries. Suspect still at large. Officers securing the area. Avoid the area. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) March 20, 2022

Four people were shot and all four were taken to a local trauma center. All injuries are not expected to be life-threatening at this time.

As of 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police have not located a suspect.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.