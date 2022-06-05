4 men will be deported after attempted burglary in West Seneca

The suspects were arrested after breaking a window and attempting to rob a home on January 12. They were sentenced to time served and will be deported to Colombia.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Four men from Colombia are now waiting to be deported after they were convicted of felony attempted burglary for a crime in West Seneca.

Prosecutors say they believe it's tied to a statewide crime ring.

The four suspects were arrested after breaking a window and attempting to rob a home on January 12. They were sentenced to time served but will now be deported to Colombia.

Investigators say a number of Colombian men have also been charged with a similar crime in Rochester, and they may be responsible for another recent burglary in Amherst.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says the targeted homes all share a similarity.