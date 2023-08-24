Austin police searching for 3 suspects accused of robbing 7-Eleven near UT campus

The incident occurred on Aug. 16.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating three suspects accused of robbing a 7-Eleven convenient store at the intersection of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Guadalupe Street.

According to APD, the incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 16. Surveillance cameras recorded the suspects entering the store and getting several fountain drinks before getting into an argument with the cashier.

The cashier then noticed one of the suspects stealing a can of Pringles as they exited the store. The cashier then chased them out in an attempt to retrieve the stolen Pringles, and was then assaulted by one of the suspects.

APD describes suspect one as:

Female

17-25 years of age

Heavy build

Pierced nose and tattoo on right forearm

Last seen wearing a purple hair bonnet and gray headwrap, gray tank top, gray shorts, black Nike slides and mismatched socks.

Suspect two is described as:

Female

17-25 years of age

Thin build

Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Thrasher” across the chest, black Nike sweatpants and brown slides.

Suspect three is described as:

Male

17-25 years of age

Medium build

Jaw-length braids or twists

Last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red gym shorts and black Nike slides.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092. A tip may be submitted anonymously.