Crime

Austin police searching for 3 suspects accused of robbing 7-Eleven near UT campus

The incident occurred on Aug. 16.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating three suspects accused of robbing a 7-Eleven convenient store at the intersection of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Guadalupe Street.

According to APD, the incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 16. Surveillance cameras recorded the suspects entering the store and getting several fountain drinks before getting into an argument with the cashier.

The cashier then noticed one of the suspects stealing a can of Pringles as they exited the store. The cashier then chased them out in an attempt to retrieve the stolen Pringles, and was then assaulted by one of the suspects.

APD describes suspect one as:

  • Female
  • 17-25 years of age
  • Heavy build
  • Pierced nose and tattoo on right forearm
  • Last seen wearing a purple hair bonnet and gray headwrap, gray tank top, gray shorts, black Nike slides and mismatched socks.
Credit: Austin Police Department

Suspect two is described as:

  • Female
  • 17-25 years of age
  • Thin build
  • Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Thrasher” across the chest, black Nike sweatpants and brown slides.
Credit: Austin Police Department

Suspect three is described as:

  • Male
  • 17-25 years of age
  • Medium build
  • Jaw-length braids or twists
  • Last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red gym shorts and black Nike slides.
Credit: Austin Police Department

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092. A tip may be submitted anonymously.

