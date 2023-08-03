3 juveniles arrested in high-speed chase early Wednesday morning

APD informed KVUE that all three juveniles were arrested but would not disclose on what charges.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three juveniles were arrested early Wednesday morning following a high-speed chase in Austin.

At 3:40 a.m. on March 8, the Austin Police Department (APD) began a chase of 110 mph following a car on U.S. Highway 183 to 71, up Interstate 35. The chase continued until the car, which had three juveniles inside, crashed on Oltorf Street.

After the crash, the three juveniles jumped out of the car and began running away on foot.

APD informed KVUE that all three juveniles were arrested but would not disclose on what charges. One of the three was taken to the hospital to have injuries checked out. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.