3 teens killed, 1 injured after shooting at Garland convenience store, police say

GARLAND, Texas — Updated at 11:49 a.m. Monday

Three teenagers were killed and one was rushed to the hospital Sunday night following a shooting at a Garland convenience store, police say.

Garland police told WFAA that the victims ranged from 14 to 17 years old.

Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the shooting call at the Texaco in the 700 block of West Walnut Street, not far from old downtown Garland.

Police said surveillance video showed the victims, four males who "seemed to be together," near the restaurant located near the front of the store, when the suspect exited the passenger side of white Dodge 4-door pickup truck and began shooting as he walked through the store's door.

Police said three of the male victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth male victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police told WFAA that there were other customers inside the store when the shooting happened, and the suspect fled the scene in the truck.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male, who was shirtless, wearing a baseball hat, blue surgical mask, and dark-colored athletic shorts.

At this time, details of what led to the shooting, the names of the victims or the name of suspect have not been released. But police said they believe it's an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they are currently watching surveillance footage of the incident.

Police are asking if you have any information concerning the crime, call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840 or Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS). Police said a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identity and arrest of the suspect.