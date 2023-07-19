3 arrests made in connection with June shooting in Elgin

Twenty-year-old Damien Hernandez, 18-year-old Raderrick Harvey and a 17-year-old have all been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Elgin police have arrested two men and a 17-year-old in connection with a June 20 shooting on Alley A Street.

At 5:45 p.m. on June 20, officers with the Elgin Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 600 block of Alley A. When the officers arrived at the scene, they located two men who had been shot.

Now police have arrested 20-year-old Damien Hernandez, 19-year-old Raderrick Harvey and a 17-year-old male in connection with the incident. All three have been charged with a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and all three are being held in the Bastrop County Jail.

Hernandez and Harvey are pictured below:

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted Elgin PD with the arrests.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Det. Marco Solorio at 512-285-5757 or marco.solorio@elgintexas.gov.