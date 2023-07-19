x
Crime

3 arrests made in connection with June shooting in Elgin

Twenty-year-old Damien Hernandez, 18-year-old Raderrick Harvey and a 17-year-old have all been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Elgin police have arrested two men and a 17-year-old in connection with a June 20 shooting on Alley A Street.

At 5:45 p.m. on June 20, officers with the Elgin Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 600 block of Alley A. When the officers arrived at the scene, they located two men who had been shot.

Now police have arrested 20-year-old Damien Hernandez, 19-year-old Raderrick Harvey and a 17-year-old male in connection with the incident. All three have been charged with a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and all three are being held in the Bastrop County Jail.

Hernandez and Harvey are pictured below:

Credit: Elgin Police Department
Photo courtesy of the Elgin Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted Elgin PD with the arrests.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Det. Marco Solorio at 512-285-5757 or marco.solorio@elgintexas.gov.

