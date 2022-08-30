Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel

Police said one of the suspects met the victim on an online dating website.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in link to a 2019 homicide at an Austin Quality Inn.

Haynes was arrested on May 16, 2019, for the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams on May 5, 2019. He was later indicted on July 31, 2019, on the murder charge.

"Our office takes acts of violence seriously and is committed to holding people who commit violent crimes accountable," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "We hope this outcome brings closure and peace to the victim’s family."

Three other people were also charged in the case, which involved one of the suspects meeting the male victim through the online dating website Plenty of Fish.

Police believe the suspects were supposed to go the victim's hotel room to buy marijuana, but it turned into a botched robbery that ended in Williams being shot.

The other suspects, Jerome Yancey and Timothy Bowie, were arrested on May 10 in Sweeny, Texas. A third suspect, Doris Mabry-Walker, was also charged in the murder.