Crime

More than 20 shots fired into Okner Lane home, police report says

The incident occurred the evening of Wednesday, June 1. One person was injured.
Credit: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was shot Wednesday, June 1, after two or three male suspects donning ski mass fired more than 20 gunshots into a home on the 6200 block of Okner Lane.

According to police, several 911 calls about the gunshots brought officials to the scene around 9:30 p.m. The victim, whose condition has not been released, was inside the home when they were hit with a round. 

The Austin Police Department reported the suspects fled the area in a dark-colored Dodge Charger with red neon lights beneath its frame. The car was a newer model. 

Detectives are looking for help in identifying the suspects and urge anyone with information to use the Crime Stoppers app or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477.

