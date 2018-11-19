DENVER — Two men are in custody after a deadly shooting in Lower Downtown that the Denver police chief described as a targeted exchange of gunfire on Monday afternoon.

One man was killed and four others were injured in the shooting near 21st and Lawrence streets around 4 p.m. One of the people hurt in the shooting, 24-year-old Dashae Armstrong, is now in police custody and faces federal weapons charges, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said at a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

Pazen said the other suspect, 24-year-old Josh Hayward, left the scene of the shooting in a vehicle and was arrested around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. He's being held on investigation of first-degree murder.

Pazen stressed on Tuesday that this shooting wasn't random.

Several roads in the area were closed but reopened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. The area of the shooting is near several apartment buildings, restaurants, and breweries in LoDo and is also about two blocks from Coors Field.

© 2018 KUSA-TV