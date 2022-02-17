2 men found with gunshot wounds in Downtown Austin; no suspect in custody

The men were pushed out of a car near the Highland Lounge on Fourth and Colorado streets.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating after two men were found with gunshot wounds in Downtown Austin.

Police said the call came in just before 1 a.m. Thursday that a person with a gunshot wound had been pushed out of a dark-colored sedan near the Highland Lounge on Fourth and Colorado streets.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds who had been pushed out of that car. Both of those men are now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, police do not have a suspect in custody.

Police said it is not clear where the men were shot, only that they were pushed out of the car near the Highland Lounge. Police did confirm, however, that the men were not shot inside the LGBTQ club. Police also said there is no indication that this was a hate crime.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, officers are no longer on the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

