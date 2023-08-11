Austin police arrest 2 in connection with South Austin homicide

Christian Alba, 17, and a juvenile suspect have been charged with capital murder in connection with a homicide that occurred on Freidrich Lane on Aug. 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) has made an arrest after a man was shot and killed in South Austin Monday afternoon.

APD arrested 17-year-old Christian Alba and a juvenile suspect in connection with the incident. Both have been charged with capital murder.

According to APD, Alba and the juvenile are accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Gregory Orork during an armed robbery in the 5400 block of Freidrich Lane just before 2:30 p.m. Monday. Orork was taken to the hospital by a friend immediately after he was shot, but eventually died.

On Wednesday, APD's Tactical Intelligence Unit - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Alba at the intersection of East William Cannon Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road. They also arrested the juvenile suspect at a separate location.

Alba is currently being held in the Travis County jail, while the juvenile being held at the Gardner Betts Juvenile Center.

Anyone with any information on this case is encouraged to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. A tip may be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.