17-year-old dies after shooting at North Austin apartment complex

Amonte Lamonte Watters was shot on April 30. He died in the hospital on May 5 as a result of his injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 17-year-old died April 30 following a shooting that night at a North Austin apartment.

The Austin Police Department (APD) received a 911 call reporting a shooting at an apartment complex at 7610 Cameron Road shortly before 8:15 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene, along with Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), and found the victim on the ground with obvious trauma to his body. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Amonte Lamonte Watters.

Paramedics took Watters to Dell Seton, where he remained on life support until he died from his injuries nearly a week later on May 5.

Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists responded to process the scene. According to surveillance video and witnesses, two groups of males began shooting at each other at the back of the apartment complex.

The motive of the shooting is unknown, APD said.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner was homicide. The shooting death is being investigated as Austin's 26th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact APD or crime stoppers.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube