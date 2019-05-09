AUSTIN, Texas — According to the Department of Justice, federal, state and local authorities have arrested 17 individuals with ties to the Texas Syndicate gang in connection to a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking operation in Central Texas.

The federal grand jury indictment was unsealed in Austin on Sept. 4 and charged those arrested with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

The defendants had, allegedly, conspired to distribute methamphetamine and heroin in several central Texas cities, including Austin, San Marcos, Luling, Gonzales, New Braunfels, Hutto, Kenedy, Seguin and Bastrop, and also in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, since 2018.

More than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine and multiple firearms were seized during the investigation.

RELATED:

Feds: Man sold rapper Mac Miller counterfeit opioid pills before overdose death

Police: 26 kilos of cocaine wash up on Florida beach during Hurricane Dorian

Those charged in the indictment include:

Juan Carlos Castilleja, New Braunfels, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine

Roman Gabriel Luna, Austin, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one kilogram of heroin

Julio Alvarez, Austin, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine

Osbellia Jimenez-Jaimes, Austin, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Brandon Carrasco, Kenedy, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

David Cantu, Gonzales, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Ian Accord, Hutto, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

John Vera, Gonzales, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Josh Vera, Gonzales, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Lisa Anzaldua, Luling, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Noemi Medina, Seguin, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Paul Villarreal, Luling, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Sean May, Tuscaloosa, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 100 grams or more of heroin

Michael Armstead, San Marcos, less than 50 grams of methamphetamine

Steven Klasing, Austin, less than 50 grams of methamphetamine and less than 100 grams of heroin

Rafael Salas, San Antonio, one kilogram or more of heroin

Pascual Salazar, Austin, one kilogram or more of heroin

All of the defendants are in federal custody, and detention hearings are expected to happen over the next few weeks in Austin for all defendants except Sean May.

RELATED:

Oklahoma judge rules against drugmaker, orders $572M payment

2 bags of crack cocaine found in kindergartner's clothes

If convicted, Castilleja, Luna, Salazar, Salas and Alvarez face between 10 years and life in federal prison.

If convicted, Jimenez-Jaimes, Carrasco, Cantu, Accord, Josh and John Vera, Anzaldua, Medina, Villareal and may face between five and 40 years in federal prison.

If convicted, Armstead and Klasing face up to 20 years in federal prison, depending on their involvement with the group, drug type and drug amount.

An indictment is not evidence of guilt and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

WATCH: Travis County prosecutors rethinking small drug charges

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas governor issues 8 executive orders in response to El Paso, Odessa shootings

7 juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Taylor

Train crash closes multiple intersections near Downtown San Marcos

Parents suing Round Rock ISD claiming child was repeatedly misplaced