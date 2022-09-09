Austin man takes 15-year plea deal for murder after fatal 2020 shooting

Investigators said Ross reportedly planned to meet Shaw to see who was "around his kids," and shot Shaw in front of his son.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man took a 15-year plea deal on Wednesday for a first-degree murder charge relating to a fatal shooting in 2020, according to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Andre Lashon Ross, 46, admitted to being guilty of killing Marc Allen Shaw, 38, in January 2020. Shaw was reportedly Ross' ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.

The American-Statesman reports that investigators said Ross had planned to meet Shaw to see who was "around his kids," and shot Shaw in front of his son.

Ross has been in a Travis County jail since the shooting in 2020. Ross was offered the deal by the Travis County District Attorney's Office, which he accepted on Sept. 7. Texas law states that anyone guilty of a murder charge can be sentenced to a minimum of five years to a maximum of 99 years in prison.

In January 2020, Ross met with Shaw at a gas station in Travis County, where Shaw tried to shake the hand of Ross. Court documents state that Ross refused the greeting, and Shaw put his hands up and told Ross that he "didn't want any problems."

When Ross attempted to punch Shaw, Shaw put Ross into a bear hug. Ross broke free of the hug and was overheard saying "no, you gotta get it," according to an arrest affidavit.

Ross later fired multiple shots at Shaw from a handgun that was in his sweatshirt, the American-Statesman reported. After the shooting, Ross went back to his truck, where his son was watching from.

Shaw was later pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

