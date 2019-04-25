Since 1991, 15 individuals from the Central Texas area have had their Boy Scouts of America (BSA) membership revoked or denied due to child abuse/molestation accusations, according to a BSA official.

Charles Mead, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Boy Scouts of America Capitol Area Council, looked at the council's records and said they have revoked the membership of 112 individuals total since 1991 for a variety of different crimes. Those individuals' records were sent to the BSA's national office for inclusion in the Ineligible Volunteer file.

Of those 112, 15 were arrested or accused of child abuse/molestation.

According to Mead, the records state 91 of the 112 were arrested and/or charged with crimes including DWI, soliciting prostitution, embezzlement, spousal rape, narcotics possession, non-sexual assault, murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated robbery, vehicular burglary, child abandonment and family domestic violence. The other six either falsified their criminal record on the background check while attempting to register as a Scout leader or refused to follow BSA’s youth protection policies.

Mead said the records state since 1960, another eight individuals had their memberships revoked due to child abuse/molestation allegations, bringing the total to 23 individuals in the council marked ineligible for that reason in the past 59 years.

Mead said the most recent incident was in 2014, when Adam Cason, a seasonal camp staff employee, was arrested for placing a camera in a camp staff shower facility.

