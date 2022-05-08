Over 500,000 fentanyl pills were seized by Phoenix police during the year-long investigation.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday it had dismantled a drug trafficking organization that had been smuggling narcotics over the Arizona-Mexico border.

Last year, the agency opened an investigation into an international trafficking network allegedly responsible for transporting large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Phoenix area. The drugs were then getting distributed locally and nationally to other locations.

The year-long investigation resulted in Phoenix investigators seizing over 500,000 fentanyl pills, 130 pounds of methamphetamine, 13 firearms, 13 cars, and over $135,000 in cash.

Fourteen suspects allegedly involved in the trafficking organization have been indicted for various drug crimes, police said.

The #PHXPDDrugEnforcementBureau has dismantled a drug trafficking operation based in Mexico. Since 2021, this investigation has seized the following items and led to the indictment of 14 members of the drug trafficking organization. pic.twitter.com/tpfS7Uofua — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 10, 2022

