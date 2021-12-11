12-year-old girl shot during road rage argument in northwest Dallas, police say

The girl was taken to a hospital and police said she was in stable condition, but more information about her injuries was not released.

DALLAS — A 12-year-old girl was shot during an apparent road rage incident at a convenience store in northwest Dallas on Friday night, police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital and police said she was in stable condition, but more information about her injuries was not released.

Police said the incident started about 10 p.m., when a woman was driving with her two children to a convenience store near the 8200 block of Brookriver Drive, near Interstate 35E and West Mockingbird Lane.

The woman told police that during the drive she got into a road rage argument with a woman who was driving a red Dodge Charger.

The woman continued driving to the convenience store. When they arrived, the woman in the red Charger confronted her with a gun, according to a police news release.

An argument happened, and then a man inside the Charger tried to pull the driver back into the car.

At some point in the incident, the Charger driver's gun went off and struck the other woman's 12-year-old daughter, police said.

The woman with the gun drove away in the red Charger, and no arrests have been made, police said.

Detectives were still investigating the shooting Saturday morning. While police said the shooting happened near a convenience store, footage from the scene showed officers investigating near a hotel, too.

More information has not been released.

Dallas police have been investigating a series of road rage shootings over the last week, including two along U.S. 75.

On Monday night, a 54-year-old man was shot and killed near the Woodall Rodgers exit on 75 near downtown. Carl Edmiston was driving with his son when a suspect in another vehicle shot at them, killing Edmiston and injuring the son.