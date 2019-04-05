CONROE, Texas — A 10-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Conroe.

Investigators say the boy's 12-year-old sibling is charged with murder in the killing.

This happened in the 10700 block of Stidham Road in the southern portion of town.

The 10-year-old was shot in the chest. He was taken to the emergency room at Conroe Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

The 12-year-old sibling is charged with murder and is being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

