CONROE, Texas — A 10-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Conroe.
Investigators say the boy's 12-year-old sibling is charged with murder in the killing.
This happened in the 10700 block of Stidham Road in the southern portion of town.
The 10-year-old was shot in the chest. He was taken to the emergency room at Conroe Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
The 12-year-old sibling is charged with murder and is being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.
