HOBBS, N.M. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and his mother is charged with murder after a stabbing in Hobbs.

According to the Lea County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 3900 block of Dal Paso Street just before 1 a.m. on July 10.

Upon arrival, deputies found Mary Johnson, 49, and Bruce Johnson Jr., 11, had been stabbed several times.

According to the sheriff's office, Bruce Johnson Sr. called 911 after he heard his son screaming and found the two both stabbed.

Bruce was taken to Covenant Health Hospital where he told police his mother had stabbed him. He succumbed to his injuries a few hours later and his body was sent to Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Mary was taken to a Lubbock hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. She is in critical condition.

According to investigators, Bruce Sr. had moved from Oklahoma to Hobbs with his son after there were allegations his wife had been abusing their son.

He had been intending to file for divorce due to this, as well as reported violence against himself.

Since Mary had been left behind in Oklahoma, she had not seen the boy in around 40 days and had been begging to visit him.

Mary came to Hobbs to spend time with the two of them before the divorce was filed.

Investigators say there were two reports of abuse or neglect filed while in Oklahoma, but none since moving to New Mexico.

An arrest warrant for first degree murder has been issued for Mary Johnson.