Hays County Sheriff's Office arrests 11 people after months-long investigation into burglaries, thefts

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — At least 11 people, mostly teens, are facing multiple charges after a months-long investigation by the Hays County Sheriff's Office into about 75 car and home burglaries, gun thefts and evading cases.

The investigation began in December 2019 and ended in July 2020, according to the sheriff's office. The crimes occurred across Dripping Springs, Kyle and Buda.

Those arrested face multiple counts of the following charges: engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance, theft, evading, burglary of a vehicle and burglary of a habitation.

The 11 unidentified suspects committed the crimes along the Interstate 35 corridor and in about 20 different jurisdictions, from Williamson County to Comal County, the sheriff's office said.

“This successful investigation is the result of a continued cooperative effort between residents and neighbors who were instrumental in solving these crimes. Accurate reporting, detailed observations, surveillance video and neighborhood awareness directly contributed to these arrests," Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler said in a press release.

By the time the investigation ended, Cutler said, Hays County saw a 44% reduction in these types of crimes.