AMBER Alert: 10-year-old girl missing, could be in danger after mother found killed, Carrollton police say

A 10-year-old girl has gone missing after her mother was found killed overnight Wednesday, Carrollton police said. State officials issued an AMBER Alert for the girl later Wednesday morning.

Rosemary Lee Singer may be with her father, Ronald Lee Singer, police said. He is her mother's ex-husband.

Rosemary weighs about 75 pounds and is around 5 feet 2 inches tall. She has brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Robin Hill Lane in Carrollton.

Singer had picked her up from a friend's house, police said.

Rosemary was wearing a pair of glasses with a dark blue jacket, a red and gray shirt with unknown writing, dark blue pants, and white and purple shoes, according to authorities. She does not always wear her glasses though, police added.

Adding very recent photos of Rosemary. She’s approximately 5’0”, 95 lbs. Does not always wear her glasses. #AMBERAlert https://t.co/sehyqQ9jZ6 pic.twitter.com/0V5m0lNFyv — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) March 3, 2021

Singer is described as around 5 feet 10 inches tall and 235 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a blue bandana for a mask.

Maria Romero Ramos, 45, was found dead by her roommate around 1 a.m. Wednesday at 1930 E. Hebron Pkwy.

Police believe Singer took Ramos' car: it's a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with Texas license plate NLZ-4205. He has ties to Hillsboro, Texas, but police said they have no "definitive information" on where he might be.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or 972-466-3333 immediately.

Police gave an update around 9:30 a.m. as they continued their search for the girl and her father.

"It's clear that we're dealing with a murder," said Jolene DeVito, a police spokesperson. She added that police could tell a "struggle" had taken place before Ramos was killed.

"We are worried about this child," DeVito explained, saying getting her back safe was their number one priority at this point.